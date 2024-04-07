Philadelphia

Ladder 11 back in service in South Philadelphia after 15-year hiatus

By Cherise Lynch

Ladder 11 is back in service in South Philadelphia.

It closed 15 years ago during the recession, but thanks to a $22 million grant from FEMA, the fire department was able to reopen the firehouse at 12th and Reeds Streets.

The grant will also help reopen Engine 6 located at 2601 Belgrade St. and Ladder 1 located at 16th and Parrish.

Engine 6, Ladder 1 and Ladder 11 serve neighborhoods such as Kensington, Fishtown, Port Richmond, Fairmount, Spring Garden, Francisville, East Passyunk and South Philadelphia.

