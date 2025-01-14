88,000 remain under LA County wildfire evacuation orders. Here's where

About 88,000 residents are still under evacuation orders one week after the start of two major wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Although some areas of the Palisades Fire near the Los Angeles County coast and the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles have been re-populated, an additional 84,800 people are in areas under evacuation warnings with flame-fanning winds expected to strengthen into Wednesday.

"There is a decrease in these numbers, but as our fire partners have stated, it is still very dangerous for the next 24 hours," said Sheriff Robert Luna.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The map below shows evacuation zones in Los Angeles County.

The sheriff's department offered the following advice for anyone returning home.

Follow official guidance: Only return to your property when authorities have declared it safe to do so. Conditions can remain hazardous even after the fire is contained.

Only return to your property when authorities have declared it safe to do so. Conditions can remain hazardous even after the fire is contained. Inspect your surroundings: Be cautious of unstable structures, downed power lines, or weakened trees that may pose risks. There may be uncleared hazards in the roadway.

Be cautious of unstable structures, downed power lines, or weakened trees that may pose risks. There may be uncleared hazards in the roadway. Wear protective clothing: sturdy shoes, gloves, and a mask to protect yourself from debris, ash, and airborne particles.

sturdy shoes, gloves, and a mask to protect yourself from debris, ash, and airborne particles. Mind health hazards: Avoid direct contact with ash, which may contain toxic substances. If you have respiratory conditions, limit your exposure to ash and smoke, and use an N95 mask if necessary.

Avoid direct contact with ash, which may contain toxic substances. If you have respiratory conditions, limit your exposure to ash and smoke, and use an N95 mask if necessary. Check utilities before use: Do not attempt to restore power, gas, or water until a professional has inspected the systems. Report any visible damage or strong odors like gas to utility providers immediately.

As of Tuesday morning, the 23,700-acre Palisades Fire was 17-percent contained, up from 14 percent to start the week. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 35-percent contained, an increase from 33 percent, at 14,100 acres.

A curfew remains in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in evacuation zones. More than 600 National Guard members are assisting local agencies to patrol the areas, where authorities have reported dozens of arrests for burglary, curfew violations and other crimes.

Luna said the sheriff's department has made 39 arrests in evacuation zones as of Tuesday morning. The LAPD reported 14 arrests.