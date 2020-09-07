A Montgomery County Catholic school is mourning the sudden death of a student-athlete remembered as a “gentle giant.”
La Salle College High School senior Isaiah Turner “died early Friday afternoon following a sudden, catastrophic medical event,” school president Brother James L Butler said in a letter to school families released over the weekend.
"Isaiah fulfilled the 'gentle giant' paradigm so perfectly," Butler said in his letter.
Turner was a member of both La Salle’s football and basketball teams who fit in easily with teammates and classmates, Butler said.
“He had a warm inviting smile and was easy to be around,” the letter said.
La Salle held a vigil for Turner over the weekend. Guidance counselors are available for students trying to cope with the loss.