Montgomery County

Montgomery Co. Catholic School Student-Athlete Dies Suddenly

La Salle College High School senior Isaiah Turner died suddenly Friday

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Montgomery County Catholic school is mourning the sudden death of a student-athlete remembered as a “gentle giant.”

La Salle College High School senior Isaiah Turner “died early Friday afternoon following a sudden, catastrophic medical event,” school president Brother James L Butler said in a letter to school families released over the weekend.

"Isaiah fulfilled the 'gentle giant' paradigm so perfectly," Butler said in his letter. 

The La Salle Community mourns the death of senior Isaiah Turner and celebrates the gift he was to our school.Our message to the La Salle Community: https://www.lschs.org/cf_enotify/view.cfm?n=7970

Posted by La Salle College High School on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Turner was a member of both La Salle’s football and basketball teams who fit in easily with teammates and classmates, Butler said.

“He had a warm inviting smile and was easy to be around,” the letter said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Man Charged in Explosive Device Detonated at NJ Gym Entrance

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Philly Restaurants Ready for Indoor Dining – But Some Plan to Keep Serving Outdoors

La Salle held a vigil for Turner over the weekend. Guidance counselors are available for students trying to cope with the loss.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyla salle college high schoolstudent athletestudent dies
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us