A Montgomery County Catholic school is mourning the sudden death of a student-athlete remembered as a “gentle giant.”

La Salle College High School senior Isaiah Turner “died early Friday afternoon following a sudden, catastrophic medical event,” school president Brother James L Butler said in a letter to school families released over the weekend.

"Isaiah fulfilled the 'gentle giant' paradigm so perfectly," Butler said in his letter.

The La Salle Community mourns the death of senior Isaiah Turner and celebrates the gift he was to our school.Our message to the La Salle Community: https://www.lschs.org/cf_enotify/view.cfm?n=7970 Posted by La Salle College High School on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Turner was a member of both La Salle’s football and basketball teams who fit in easily with teammates and classmates, Butler said.

“He had a warm inviting smile and was easy to be around,” the letter said.

La Salle held a vigil for Turner over the weekend. Guidance counselors are available for students trying to cope with the loss.