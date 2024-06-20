Knife-wielding man arrested following pair of robberies in King of Prussia

A knife-wielding robber has been arrested after a pair of hold-ups in King Of Prussia, police announced.

According to the Upper Merion Township Police Department, the first incident happened on Thursday, June 13, around 2:24 p.m. Officers responded to the PNC Bank, located at 107 E. Dekalb Pike, after receiving reports of a robbery.

Police said when offices arrived, they met with the victim and bank employees. The victim told officers that they had just left the outside ATM and were walking back to their car. As they walked through the parking lot, a man produced a knife and demanded their recently withdrawn cash.

The man fled the area and the victim was unhurt, police said. Officers were not able to immediately locate the suspect.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said the next day, Friday, June 14, around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of the AAA- Mid Atlantic building located at 197 E. Dekalb Pike for another reported knifepoint robbery.

A man had approached another victim as she was in the parking lot and demanded her purse, according to police. She was also unhurt during the robbery.

Police said the man fled the area with the purse and was last seen running through the lot.

A short time later, police said an Upper Merion Detective observed a man driving a small Toyota Yaris behind the Subway fast food restaurant in the same shopping center. This vehicle matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Police said detectives and officers quickly surrounded the car and detained the man, who is now identified as Jonathan Hemberger, 51, from Phoenix, Arizona.

Officers were able to review and positively identify Hemberger as the man wanted in both robberies, according to police.

Hemberger's bail was set at $500,000. He was unable to post bail and was transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility to await further court proceedings, police said.