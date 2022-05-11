Man Shot After Attacking Officers Inside Philly Police Station

A Philadelphia police officer shot a man after he attacked officers inside a Nicetown-Tioga police station Wednesday morning, police told NBC10.

The incident happened inside in the 39th District on Hunting Park Avenue just after 9:15 a.m., police said.

Police said the 23-year-old suspect came to a window with a mask on. The officer behind the window, a seven-year veteran of the force, couldn't hear the man through the Plexiglass, police said. So, she opened a key-code protected side door of the room to speak to him.

“At which point this individual lunged into the operations room, right at the officer,” PPD Sergeant Eric Gripp said. “The individual was armed with a screwdriver and immediately began fighting with one of the officers in the operations room.”

A second officer joined in the scuffle and tried to grab the screwdriver, Gripp said. At that point, an officer performing administrative duties fired a gun, hitting the man once in the torso, police said.

Gripp said it all happened within 30 seconds.

The man shot was taken to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police said.

One of the officers has wounds to the back of his head and is stable at the hospital, Gripp said.

Another officer has an injured elbow, police said.

Gripp said the police department's internal affairs will investigate, which is the policy for shootings involving officers.

There isn't surveillance cameras in the area where the incident took place in the station, according to Gripp.

Gripp described the operations room of the 39th District as "the customer service window" for the public. It has Plexiglass with holes to talk through. It is also where officers answer phones and paperwork comes in.

“We’re very lucky this wasn’t worse than it was,” Gripp said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.