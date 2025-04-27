Knife-wielding man shot dead by officer in Montgomery County: Officials

A police officer shot and killed a man in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, after officials said he ran towards officers while wielding a large knife.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced in a news release that the incident occurred on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

According to officials, at 7:34 p.m., Ambler Police responded to Forrest Ave. and School St. after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

Officials said that responding officers found a man, identified as Robert Aguilar Cholula, 43, of Ambler, wielding a large, butcher-style knife.

Officers asked Cholula to drop the knife, but he did not comply, according to officials. Cholula ran towards the officers, and one officer fired his taser.

The taser did not stop Cholula, and then another officer fired one shot, striking him, officials said.

Officials said Cholula was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the shooting, according to officials.