A historic library in the City of Brotherly Love has reopened after an $8 million renovation.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, members of the nonprofit organization Rebuild, along with city officials, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly transformed Kingsessing Library.

Located in Southwest Philadelphia, the library's transformation through the city's Rebuild program, a historic investment of over $500 million in neighborhood parks, recreation centers, and libraries across Philadelphia.

With the money from that program, crews were able to revitalize the library's roof, windows, and doors, add new plumbing and electrical, new lighting, furniture, a new staff break room and kitchen, add a new community classroom, a bike station, and make the space more handicap accessible and so much more.

"Today, we celebrated an $8 million transformation that brings this historic space into the 21st century," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “It’s the third library reopening through Rebuild this April—part of the program’s ongoing, citywide investment in revitalizing the libraries, rec centers, and parks our communities rely on. Together, these three April reopenings represent more than $21 million invested in renewing essential community spaces in Kingsessing, Cobbs Creek, and Lawncrest.”

"Kingsessing Library has always been the heart of this community," said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. "This renovation honors that legacy while creating a dynamic, accessible space where today's families can gather, learn, and build the strong community bonds that define Southwest Philadelphia."

This is the third library reopening through Rebuild so far this April. The Blanche Nixon Library, an $8.5 million project, located in Cobbs Creek, opened on April 3, 2025, and Lawncrest Library, a $4.5 million renovation, opened on April 10, 2025.