Delaware County

Kids Playing With Loaded Gun Leads to Fatal Shooting of Teen: Police

Police believe the shooting happened after a group of children "were playing with a family member's gun."

A teenager died after he was accidentally shot while kids were playing with a family member's gun Friday, Upper Darby Police said on Twitter Saturday.

According to authorities, the teen was killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane.

"We are working to identify the exact circumstances by which this happened, but in the meantime, please take a moment to educate your children and to keep this family in your thoughts," the police department said on Twitter.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

