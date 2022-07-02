Kids Playing With Loaded Gun Leads to Fatal Shooting of Teen: Police

A teenager died after he was accidentally shot while kids were playing with a family member's gun Friday, Upper Darby Police said on Twitter Saturday.
According to authorities, the teen was killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane.
Police believe the shooting happened after a group of children "were playing with a family member's gun."
"We are working to identify the exact circumstances by which this happened, but in the meantime, please take a moment to educate your children and to keep this family in your thoughts," the police department said on Twitter.
The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.