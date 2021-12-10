Northern Liberties

Kids Found Hiding in Basement as Man Shoots Wife Dead

Officers arrested the man after finding him in the basement, where children were hiding in a closet, police said

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man shot his wife dead in their Philadelphia home Friday morning and barricaded himself, trapping children inside, police said.

The 55-year-old victim was found dead in a third-story bedroom after police had initially responded to what was a call for a possible shooting on the 300 block of Poplar Street in Northern Liberties shortly before 1 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Bill Fisher said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

SWAT officers entered the home around 3 a.m. after the 62-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside, Fisher said. Officers arrested the man after finding him in the basement, where children were hiding in a closet, the captain added.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting remained ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 1 hour ago

Who Killed Bucks County Dad? Year Later, Police Continue Search

Philadelphia 9 hours ago

Philly Pizza Shop Employee Shoots Would-Be Robber

After a dip in 2020, this year has seen at least 37 killing related to domestic disputes, representing a 106% rise from the prior year, PPD Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said during Wednesday’s briefing on violence in the city.

Additionally, 524 people had been killed in Philadelphia as of Thursday night, adding to what is already the year with the most slayings in Philadelphia’s recorded history.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Northern LibertiesPhiladelphia
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us