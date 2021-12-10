Kids Found Hiding in Basement as Man Shoots Wife Dead

A man shot his wife dead in their Philadelphia home Friday morning and barricaded himself, trapping children inside, police said.

The 55-year-old victim was found dead in a third-story bedroom after police had initially responded to what was a call for a possible shooting on the 300 block of Poplar Street in Northern Liberties shortly before 1 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Bill Fisher said.

SWAT officers entered the home around 3 a.m. after the 62-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside, Fisher said. Officers arrested the man after finding him in the basement, where children were hiding in a closet, the captain added.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting remained ongoing.

After a dip in 2020, this year has seen at least 37 killing related to domestic disputes, representing a 106% rise from the prior year, PPD Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said during Wednesday’s briefing on violence in the city.

Additionally, 524 people had been killed in Philadelphia as of Thursday night, adding to what is already the year with the most slayings in Philadelphia’s recorded history.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.