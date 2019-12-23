Kids and Teens Must Be Escorted by Adult at Cherry Hill Mall on Day After Christmas

Police are enforcing a parental escort policy at the Cherry Hill Mall on the day after Christmas.

The policy goes into effect Thursday from 4 p.m. until the mall closes at 9 p.m., according to a statement on the Cherry Hill Police Facebook page.

Under the policy, all mall attendees under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult 21 years of age or older. Those who shop at the mall must have proof of age to enter and one parent or guardian may accompany up to four children.

Police said they’re enacting the policy in response to a larger number of unattended children and teens being spotted at malls throughout the country.

“Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted,” a Cherry Hill police spokesperson wrote.

As last-minute Christmas shopping continues, Cherry Hill Police will also patrol the parking lots and the interior of the mall as well as other shopping centers in Cherry Hill.