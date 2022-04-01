Philadelphia

Kids, Adults Hurt as Robbers Use Pepper Spray in Day Care, Police Say

The suspects, at least one of whom was a woman, took an iPad and then used pepper spray in a common area as they were leaving, a police source said

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An armed robbery at a West Philadelphia day care left seven toddlers and two adults hurt after a suspect sprayed pepper spray into a common area, police said.

There were two to three suspects, at least one armed with a gun, who broke into the Munchkins to Masterminds day care on the 5400 block of West Girard Avenue around 1:37 p.m. Friday, a police source told NBC10.

The suspects, at least one of whom was a woman, took an iPad and then used pepper spray in a common area as they were leaving, the source said.

Medics arrived at the scene and evaluated the adults and children, who are between 1 and 3 years old, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not immediately make any arrests.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaWest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us