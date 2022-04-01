Kids, Adults Hurt as Robbers Use Pepper Spray in Day Care, Police Say

An armed robbery at a West Philadelphia day care left seven toddlers and two adults hurt after a suspect sprayed pepper spray into a common area, police said.
There were two to three suspects, at least one armed with a gun, who broke into the Munchkins to Masterminds day care on the 5400 block of West Girard Avenue around 1:37 p.m. Friday, a police source told NBC10.
The suspects, at least one of whom was a woman, took an iPad and then used pepper spray in a common area as they were leaving, the source said.
Medics arrived at the scene and evaluated the adults and children, who are between 1 and 3 years old, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said. Their condition was not immediately clear.
Police did not immediately make any arrests.