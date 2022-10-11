Kids, Adult Loaded Onto Ambulances at Allentown Day Care Center

At least two children and an adult were loaded onto ambulances after an incident at an Allentown day care center Tuesday morning.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter showed them being loaded onto ambulances around 8 a.m. as other kids – wrapped in blankets – and adults stood outside the Happy Smiles Learning Center. The three who were put in ambulances appeared to be conscious at the time.

Several ambulances, police vehicles and fire trucks were at the scene. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.