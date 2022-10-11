Allentown

Kids, Adult Loaded Onto Ambulances at Allentown Day Care Center

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least two children and an adult were loaded onto ambulances after an incident at an Allentown day care center Tuesday morning.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter showed them being loaded onto ambulances around 8 a.m. as other kids – wrapped in blankets – and adults stood outside the Happy Smiles Learning Center. The three who were put in ambulances appeared to be conscious at the time.

Several ambulances, police vehicles and fire trucks were at the scene. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Allentown
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us