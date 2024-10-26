The victim who was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash in Port Richmond last weekend has died, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Kevin Taylor, of Southwest Philadelphia, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on Richmond Street on Sunday, Oct. 20 just before 7:30 a.m. when a Dodge Ram blew through a red light, police said.

The Dodge Ram crashed into Taylor's Chevrolet truck causing both vehicles to slam into several parked cars that were unoccupied.

Four young people, all wearing dark clothing and ski masks, were caught on camera jumping out of the Dodge Ram and into a white-colored SUV that had been following them.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video of a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition. Police are currently searching for four teenagers in connection to the crash.

Video shows one of the teens run off on foot while at least three other teens enter a white SUV.

One of the parked cars that got hit belonged to neighbor Eric Flemming.

"It sounded like a bomb went off. Came downstairs, saw the aftermath," Flemming said.

The video shows Flemming running outside and yelling the license plate number of the SUV before it drives away from the scene.

“FJW-5082,” Flemming says repeatedly in the video.

Mounds of metal and debris scattered nearly a half block down the street after the crash.

"Luckily, nobody was in any of the parked cars," Flemming said.

According to employees who worked with the victim, he worked at the AutoZone at 3337 Aramingo Avenue. They said he works in the hub department which means he delivers parts from one store to another and that is what he was doing at the time of the crash.

If you have any information on the crash or the whereabouts of the suspects, please call the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.