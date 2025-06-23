New details on man who had gun at ‘No Kings' rally, explosive devices at home: Police

Officials revealed new details on a man who they say was armed with a gun at a "No Kings" rally in West Chester and had more than a dozen explosive devices at his home.

Kevin Krebs, 31, was arrested after a person walking in town saw him putting on a tactical vest that he took out of the trunk of his car, officials explained. The person alerted police who stopped Krebs and found weapons while they searched him.

As officials investigated Krebs, they reportedly conducted search warrants on the house where he lived with a sibling and the house where his parents lived. Inside the homes, explosives devices, tactical vests and other items were found.

Weapons found on man near rally

An investigation into Krebs started after a person in the crowd near the "No Kings" rally in West Chester on Saturday, June 14 told police they saw a man putting on a tactical vest and hiding a gun, officials said.

The person told police that he saw Krebs standing at the back of a black-colored Ford Explorer that had its trunk open while he put on a yellow rain coat along with the weapons.

Krebs was then seen by the person walking south on the sidewalk toward the rally while carrying a flag.

The officers were able to quickly find the man and stopped him for questioning at the intersection of High and Gay streets, police said. The officers asked him to unzip his rain coat and put his hands out to his sides.

While stopped by the officers, Krebs was initially hesitant to answer their questions but did comply, officials said.

The officers reported finding a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun, three loaded Sig Sauer magazines, six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, oleoresin capsicum spray, a pocketknife, a ski mask and gloves in Krebs' possession.

Video posted on social media shows a man wearing a bright yellow jacket with at least five police officers surrounding him and going through his pockets at the rally. In the video, it appears as though the officers pull several magazine clips out of the man's jacket.

One of the responding officers was able to find Krebs' Ford that was parked on High Street where he saw that there was an AR15-styled rifle on the floor of the back seat.

Krebs does not have a registered conceal to carry permit, according to the DA's Office. He was taken into custody and then released on bond under the conditions that he hand over all of his weapons.

Explosives found inside suspect's home

Then, on Monday, June 16, investigators were working on a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Conestoga Road in East Whiteland Township when they found a pipe bomb inside a desk drawer around 6:25 p.m., officials explained. The Montgomery County Bomb Disposal Unit was called to assist with the removal of the bomb.

As investigators continued their search through the house where Krebs lived with his sibling, they reportedly found approximately 13 improvised explosive devices as well as drawings of explosive devices, tactical vests and other items.

All of the explosives were deemed safe by the bomb unit and no one was hurt, officials said.

Another search warrant was executed at the house where Krebs' parents live on Yardley Drive in West Chester, officials said. While conducting that search, a detective saw a police/military-styled radio as well as a laptop and cell phone in the basement.

Krebs' Ford Explorer was parked in the driveway of his parents' home when the detective saw that it had an LED strobe light on the roof, according to the criminal complaint. Police also saw that there was a pair of night vision goggle and a gas mask inside the vehicle.

Armed suspect charged

Krebs was charged with unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction as well as possessing an instrument of crime among other related charges.

Online court records reveal Krebs was previously cited for operating a vehicle without official certificate of inspection and he pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered vehicle.

Krebs is currently being held in Chester County prison awaiting his preliminary hearing on July 3, 2025.

NBC10 reached out to Krebs’ attorney who told us he had no comment.

An investigation in to this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

'No Kings' rallies throughout the country

West Chester’s “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump was one of hundreds that took place across the country earlier on June 14, 2025, including an event in Philadelphia in which an estimated 80,000 people attended. The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of Americans who oppose what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The protests coincided with Trump's birthday as well as a military parade that celebrated the 250th birthday of the United States Army.