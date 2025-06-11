Lehigh County

New rape charges for man who fled to Mexico with Allentown teen girl in 2018

Law enforcement officials in Lehigh County have brought new sex assault charges against Kevin Esterly, of Whitehall Township, who had previously been charged after taking a 16-year-old girl to Mexico in 2018.

By Hayden Mitman

A Whitehall Township man, who had previously been charged by police after taking a 16-year-old girl to Mexico, is facing new charges of the sexual assault of a child.

On Wednesday, officials in Lehigh County brought charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses against Kevin Esterly, 52, after he was arrested in West Virginia.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

According to police, Esterly was arrested early Wednesday after a pair of police pursuits in West Virginia and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The new charges, officials said, follow a report that was filed with police in Allentown regarding claims of sexual assaults that, allegedly, happened over the course of three years, beginning in the summer of 2015 and lasting through March of 2018.

Esterly, police claim, first abused the victim in these alleged assaults, after providing her with alcohol at a family birthday party when she was 13-years-old.

According to officials, Esterly met the victim when she was just 8-years-old while he was the stepfather of one of the girl's friends.

The victim allegedly told police that she spent a lot of time with this friend, including spending weekends and summers at Easterly's home.

Nearly each time the victim slept at his residence, she told police, she was sexually assaulted by Esterly.

Later, she told police, Esterly provided her with drugs and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors, according to officials.

Esterly previously spent time in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of corrupting a minor after federal agents found him in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2018 with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown.

Police officials did not immediately say if the charges detailed on Wednesday were tied to the same victim in that incident.

