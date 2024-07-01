A woman was shot and killed by a stray bullet inside her home after a fight between teen girls led to a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police said.

The ordeal began shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, June 28, along the 3400 block of Tampa Street. Investigators said a group of teen girls were fighting in the area. A white vehicle then arrived at the scene and a gunman exited the driver’s side door, police said. As several people fled, the gunman shot at them, chased the group and then fired another shot on the 600 block of E. Ontario Street, according to investigators.

A woman, later identified as 59-year-old Gladys Rivera-Perez, was sitting on her porch at her home along the 3400 block of Crystal Street and heard the gunshots. She then went inside her home and was followed by the people who were fleeing the gunman, according to investigators.

The gunman then fired two shots into the home. A bullet struck Rivera-Perez in her back and exited through her chest and shoulder area as she tried to get to the second floor, police said. She was taken by a private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she was pronounced dead at 1:44 p.m. that day.

Responding officers received information that the gunman’s vehicle was traced to an address on the 1300 block of St. Vincent Street. A barricade situation was declared and police found the owner of the vehicle inside the home. The owner was taken in by police for questioning but later released pending further investigation.

Police described the suspect in the shooting as a 39-year-old Hispanic man with a stocky build, long beard, red shirt and dark-colored baseball cap.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As of Sunday night, there were 130 reported homicides in Philadelphia, down 38 percent from the same time last year, according to police data.

Philadelphia police recently increased their patrols in Kensington as part of the city’s plan to clean up the neighborhood. Only days after phase 2 of the plan began, a Philadelphia police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Kensington. He remains in critical condition.