If you were in Kensington Tuesday night, you may have seen a large crowd of people walking around.

SkyForce10 was over the city on Feb. 25 around 9 p.m. when the crews captured the group walking around.

After doing some digging, NBC10 learned that the rapper Skrilla told his followers on Instagram to meet him at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny around 6 p.m.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department also showed up.

As far as we could tell, no one got hurt.