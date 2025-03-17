At least one person died and another was rescued from the porch roof of a rowhome in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The deadly blaze broke out along East Schiller Street around 6:40 a.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025, Philadelphia firefighters said.

Léelo en español aquí

An older woman was on the front porch roof when firefighters arrived minutes later, Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Walker said. That woman was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

Once inside the home, firefighters "found an elderly male victim on the first floor," Walker said.

The fire was under control in just over 15 minutes, Walker said.

Walker said that there appeared to be no working smoke alarms in the home. He urged people who don't have working smoke alarms to call 311 so that the fire department can install working alarms.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.