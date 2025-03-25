Gun violence

Man dies after being shot in head in Philly's Kensington neighborhood

The deadly shooting took place late on March 24, 2025, at Ruth and East Somerset streets in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed late Monday night in the shadow of SEPTA's Market-Frankford El in the Kensington neighborhood.

Philadelphia police officers rushed to Ruth and East Somerset streets around 11:15 p.m. on March 24, 2025. The scene is near SEPTA's Somerset Station.

Once on the scene they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators said they found evidence that at least three shots were fired.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A motive for the shooting wasn't revealed as police continued to search for the shooter early Tuesday morning.

Entering Tuesday, at least 47 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia, according to police data. That's down about 25% from the same time last year and the lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2013.

