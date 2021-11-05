Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show to Require Vaccinations for All Spectators

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show will require all spectators to be vaccinated and at least 12 years old.

The dog show will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. All attendees must show full proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and children under 12 will not be permitted to attend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kids can't come even if they have received a dose of the vaccine by the date of the show -- because they will not yet be fully vaccinated.

The dog show is returning in 2021 with more than 2,000 show dogs from 190 breeds. It will also include agility dogs, therapy dogs and demonstrations.

In 2020, spectators were not permitted to watch the show in person due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Dog Show and Kennel Club of Philadelphia made the decision to require vaccines based on recommendations from national, state and local officials, according to a news release.

Attendees are encouraged to register with CLEAR, an app that allows attendees to create a digital vaccine card, ahead of the event. Personal CDC vaccination cards, or a smart phone photo of the card, and photo ID are also acceptable.

The show is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 100 Station Avenue Oaks, Pa., just 15 minutes from the King of Prussia Mall. To attend in person, tickets and details can be found here. Admission costs $16.

Saturday's show will also air on NBC10 Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2 p.m. Former Seinfeld actor John O'Hurley will host the show alongside Mary Carillo and David Frei.

The show will benefit the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's favored charities. Past recipients include AKC Canine Health Foundation, Veterinary School at the University of Pennsylvania and Take The Lead, which provides support for people in the sport of purebred dogs who suffer life-threatening or terminal illness .