Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive Shut Down After Bullet Strikes Driver

A portion of Kelly Drive is shut down in both directions after a man was shot while driving Wednesday night

By David Chang

A portion of Kelly Drive is shut down in both directions after a man was shot while driving Wednesday night.

The unidentified man was driving on Kelly Drive near Sedgley Drive around 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a bullet that went through his vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition.

Police have not yet revealed whether the victim was hit by a stray bullet or if he was the intended target. Kelly Drive is currently shut down in both directions at the scene of the shooting as police investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

