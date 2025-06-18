What to Know Karen Read had been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene.

She was accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts.

Her defense team argued that she was framed, and their claims in support of that theory, including the disputed Google search "hos long to die in cold," attracted both supporters and detractors nationwide.

The jury on Wednesday found her guilty on a lesser form of one charge, but not guilty of murder and leaving the scene.

This was Read's second murder trial. The first, in 2024, ended in a mistrial over a hung jury.

A verdict was reached in the second murder trial of Karen Read on Wednesday, with the jury finding her not guilty on two of three charges in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

On the verdict slip were three charges: second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The jury found her guilty of operating under the influence, and she was sentenced to a year on probation.

Prosecutors had alleged that Read killed O'Keefe with her SUV while dropping him off at a home on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, early on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found in the snow about 6 a.m., and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

