Kamala Harris was in Bucks Co. in an attempt to appeal to Republican voters

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Pennsylvania on Wednesday along with some high-profile Republicans who say they will vote for her, not former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Harris' trip to the Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County was her 11th trip to the Commonwealth since starting her campaign over the summer.

“No matter your party, no matter who you voted for last time, there is a place for you in this campaign. The coalition we have built has room for everyone," Harris said at the event.

Bucks Co. has more registered Republican voters than Democrats as of recently, so it was a significant place to stop for the campaign.

Today's event was a chance for her to demonstrate her support beyond Democrats.

One Republican voter, Bob Lange, told NBC10 how the insurrection on January 6, 2021, was the final straw for him.

"It's time for us common sense Republicans to do a little house cleaning and dump Donald Trump," former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said at the event.

The Vice President was joined by former Congressman Jim Greenwood along with Duncan and former Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“I agree with her on some policies and I disagree with her on some policies," Greenwood told NBC10. “What I say is look, after this election, there’s going to be lots of Republicans in Congress, the Senate may well go Republican. The house is 50/50. So, she’s going to have to govern across the aisle and do bipartisan work and come up with compromises that are good for the country.”

In response to Harris' event in Bucks Co., the Trump campaign shared a statement with NBC10 that reads: “It’s quite pathetic to see former ‘Republicans’ of the past dug up out of irrelevance to have one last moment in the sun by campaigning for another four years of unlimited illegal immigration, rising prices, and endless wars under Kamala Harris. Fortunately, as with any other theatrical prop, they’re all going to be tossed aside the moment they stop being useful for Democrats – which will be November 5th, when President Trump is re-elected by Pennsylvanians.”