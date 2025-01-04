New 4-legged officers will be hitting the streets, keeping neighborhoods safe

There's a handful of new four-legged officers ready to hit the streets and serve their communities.

Seven K9 officers made up Patrol Class 128 that graduated on Friday, Jan. 4 from a grueling 14-week training course and are joining police departments in Philadelphia, Radnor and Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, as well as Franklin Township, New Jersey.

Among them, is K9 Rex and his handler Officer Ernesto Vargas who says the training program bonded the pair.

“He’s three-years-old and a Belgian Malinois. He’s a narcotics dog: He’s trained in narcotics," Officer Vargas told NBC10. "They teach you how to bond with your animal and do the little correction you need to do to make them what he’s supposed to do."

The relationship grew into a trusted one as the K9s and their handlers went through countless hours of exercises that included obedience, agility, tracking, searching and apprehension techniques.

“You’re taking dog hits, you’re running agility courses with them," Vargas explained. "It's physical, very physical."

They plan to hit the streets together as a duo. They'll be sniffing out explosives and illegal drugs in their community whenever needed to help keep neighbors safe.