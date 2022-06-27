Three K-9s Call It a Career After Serving People in Delaware

Three Belgian Millanois K-9s are being honored for their tenure and contributions to the public safety of New Castle County, Delaware.

"Their contributions will be greatly missed," New Castle County police said in a news release. "The entire Department of Public Safety wishes all of these officers the best in their retirement."

Here's a look at their contributions to the community.

Eight-year-old Belgian Malinois, K-9 Champ served as a dual purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. Champ served in the New Castle County Police Department since September 2015.

During Champ's career he assisted in many felony arrests and narcotic seizures. He has served the citizens of New Castle County for seven years with his handler M/Cpl. Lutes.

Nine-year-old, K-9 Figo, imported from the Netherlands, served as a dual purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection.

During his career dating back to June 2014, K-9 Figo was awarded for several notable accomplishments for locating missing persons in need of police assistance.

He has served the citizens of New Castle County for eight years alongside his handler S/Cpl. DiGati.

Ten-year-old K-9 Ace was also imported from the Netherlands and has served since June 2014 as a dual purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection.

Throughout his career, Ace was awarded an Animal Hero Award from the Delaware Medical Association and recognized in Resolution (No. 18-106) from New Castle County Council.

He has served the citizens of New Castle County for eight years alongside his handler M/Cpl. Tanyer.

Police didn't reveal any plans to replace the retiring K-9s.