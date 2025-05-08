Juveniles arrested after pursuit following carjacking ends in crash in Fern Rock

Three juveniles have been arrested -- and several are still sought -- after, officials said, they carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday and led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. when officers were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle that had been carjacked.

Speaking to NBC10 on Thursday morning, Philly Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that investigators were not immediately certain where the initial carjacking occurred, but the pursuit of the vehicle ended near the intersection of 9th Street and West Champlost Avenue in the city's Fern Rock section.

No one was injured in the crash and, officials said, three juveniles were arrested.

Though, Small didn't discuss the ages of the juveniles involved in this incident.

However, police said that two or three more juveniles are being sought for their suspected involvement in this incident.

Small could not immediately provide further details, but he said an investigation is ongoing.