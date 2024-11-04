Philadelphia

Juvenile injured in shooting on Temple University's campus

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

According to the police, around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of North 12th Street for a report of a person with a gun. This is near the Raising Canes and CVS on Temple University's campus.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the left elbow. He was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Police blocked off the area where the Raising Canes and Five Guys restaurants are, and the window of the Five Guys was broken.

At this time police have made no arrests, and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This is an active investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).  

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

