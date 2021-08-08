Juvenile Driver Seriously Hurt, Man Killed in Winslow Township Crash

A deadly car crash in Winslow Township, New Jersey, left a man dead and a juvenile driver seriously injured.

The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday along Sickerville Road near Camino Court.

A gray 2001 Nissan Altima with a juvenile behind the wheel was traveling north on Sickerville Road when it crossed over the center lane and into the southbound lanes.

The Altima collided with a 2015 red Honda CRV. Police said the SUV's driver 31-year-old Javargo Mason of Sickerville was killed by the impact.

The juvenile driver was rushed to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden with serious injuries, police said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the SUV pushed off the road and into the grassy shoulder. Investigators worked in the pouring rain to collect evidence.

Winslow police has not released the age of the juvenile driver, whether they were licenced to operate the vehicle, and if they were the only person in the car.

No charges have been filed and that the investigation is ongoing.