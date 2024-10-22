Juvenile charged for assaulting, carjacking a pizza delivery driver, police say

A juvenile has been arrested for carjacking a pizza delivery driver in Gloucester Township on Sunday, October 20.

At approximately 7:46 p.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department said it received a report of a pizza delivery driver who was robbed, assaulted and had his vehicle stolen in the Millbridge Apartments complex in Gloucester Township.

Investigators determined the suspect ordered pizza from the 900 block of Millbridge Apartments. When the pizza delivery driver approached the front porch, the suspect pretended to search his pockets for money to pay, then punched the victim in the head and jumped into his vehicle.

The victim chased after the suspect, but the suspect got away in his vehicle, ultimately crashing into two vehicles in the apartment complex, according to the police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Gloucester Township Police arrived quickly and observed a suspect matching the provided description running through the woods in the area. Officials said a foot pursuit ensued where officers observed the suspect was removing and throwing clothing.

The suspect was ultimately caught in the area of Emerson Court by Planet Fitness without incident.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said.

The juvenile suspect was charged with robbery, carjacking, motor vehicle theft, assault and resisting arrest.

He was processed and remanded to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of this incident, please call 911, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560 or email Police@gtpolice.com. An anonymous tip can be sent by texting the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.