Philadelphia

Juvenile and Peco worker among 4 people shot in North Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Four people were shot, including a juvenile, in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, according to the police.

The shooting took place near 6th and York in North Philly approximately around 10:30 p.m.

One of the people shot was a Peco worker who police say was shot in the buttocks. All the victims were shot in different body parts and were transported to the hospital.

All of the victims are in stable condition, according to Police Inspector Kappe.

At this time there are no further details on the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Philadelphiagun violence
