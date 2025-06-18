Continuing coverage: Karen Read acquitted on murder charge, guilty on lesser charge

Watch continuing coverage in the video player atop this story after the verdict in the closely watched case was read in Norfolk Superior Court. Get live updates from court in our blog.

The jury in Karen Read's retrial reached a verdict on Wednesday, finding her guilty on a charge of operating under the influence but not guilty on the murder and leaving the scene charges over the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

Read was sentenced moments after the verdict was read — she received a one-year probation.

The verdict was greeted with raucous cheers outside court, where a large crowd of Read's many supporters had gathered. She greeted them about half an hour later, thanking them in brief remarks for their financial and emotional support over the years.

"No one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have, than me and my team," Read said.

The jury, which was seated April 15, began deliberating Friday after hearing closing arguments. They had several questions for the judge on Tuesday, including, "If we find not guilty on two charges but can’t agree on one charge is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge?"

There was a bizarre twist shortly before the verdict came in, when Judge Beverly Cannone called the parties back to court to say that jurors had reached a verdict, only to quickly take it back.

Prosecutors had alleged that Read killed O'Keefe, who was a Boston police officer, with her SUV while dropping him off at a home on Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, early on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found in the snow about 6 a.m., and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read's attorneys argued that she was framed, and their claims in support of that theory, including the disputed Google search "hos long to die in cold," have attracted both supporters and detractors nationwide.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey has yet to comment on the verdict.

Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the Karen Read murder case Monday after receiving a third note from the jury expressing that they were at an impasse. Read was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022.

This was Read's second murder trial. The first, in 2024, ended in a mistrial over a hung jury.

But the defense said that, afterward, they were contacted by some jurors who reported that the panel unanimously agreed Read was not guilty on two of the three charges and only split on manslaughter charge. On that basis, they sought to have those charges dropped, and when Cannone denied that motion, they appealed — all the way to the Supreme Court.

What are the charges Karen Read faced?

Prosecutors brought three separate charges against Read:

Second-degree murder is the most serious charge, and if convicted, Read could face life in prison.

is the most serious charge, and if convicted, Read could face life in prison. Manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor alleges that Read was driving drunk when she hit and killed John O'Keefe with her SUV.

alleges that Read was driving drunk when she hit and killed John O'Keefe with her SUV. Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death alleges that Read left the scene after hitting O'Keefe without providing any assistance or reporting the incident.

The second charge, manslaughter, had several options of lesser charges that the jury could choose to find her guilty of instead:

Involuntary manslaughter

Motor vehicle homicide , with one or both of the following: by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor by operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08% or greater

, with one or both of the following: Operating under the influence of liquor , with one or both of the following: by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor by operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08% or greater

, with one or both of the following:

See the verdict slips, which the defense unsuccessfully tried to have amended, here:

What happened during Karen Read's murder trial? What happens next?

