A New Jersey grand jury voted not to file criminal charges against state troopers in the death of a man following an encounter with New Jersey State Police troopers on July 9, 2023, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General announced.

Daniel King, 30, died in police custody after he was arrested and criminally charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for allegedly causing bodily injury to a trooper, officials said.

According to the investigation, on July 8, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., Trooper Mark Allonardo was called to a home on Fordville Road in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County to assist King who had requested a police escort to retrieve property at the home.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While Allonardo was assisting King, police said King became confrontational and attacked Trooper Allonardo. A struggle ensued causing the two men to fall to the ground and King allegedly bit Allonardo in the face, piercing his skin, according to officials.

At this time two civilians intervened and held King down while Allonardo handcuffed him, according to the investigation.

Several troopers responded to the scene to provide backup and King was taken into custody.

King was transported to the NJSP Bridgeton Station where officials said he had a “medical episode” and became unresponsive. Troopers performed lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived and King was transported to the hospital. There, King's condition continued to deteriorate until he died on July 9, 2023 at 11:37 p.m., the attorney general’s office said.

An autopsy revealed King had phencyclidine (PCP) in his system at the time of his death, police said.

PCP is an illegal street drug, also known as angel dust, that can cause hallucinations, detachment and violent behavior.

A 2019 law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a state grand jury to determine if the officer(s) involved should face charges,

The investigation into King’s death included witness interviews, photographs, review of body-worn and police-vehicle footage, audio from a recorded 911 call and autopsy results from the state medical examiner.

After hearing the testimony and reviewing the evidence, the grand jury voted “no bill” on September 23, 2024, meaning jurors concluded no criminal charges should be filed against any involved troopers.