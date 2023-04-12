Junkyard Fire in North Philly

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a junkyard in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

A huge billow of black smoke can be seen coming from several cars on fire on the 500 block of W. Annsbury.

Several cars can be seen on fire from SKYFORCE10 as fire fighters work to put it out.

Officials have not released anything on cause or injuries.

Avoid the area, there are road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.