Philadelphia

Junkyard Fire in North Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a junkyard in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

A huge billow of black smoke can be seen coming from several cars on fire on the 500 block of W. Annsbury.

Several cars can be seen on fire from SKYFORCE10 as fire fighters work to put it out.

Officials have not released anything on cause or injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Avoid the area, there are road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us