Junkyard Fire Erupts in Southwest Philly; City Health Officials Suggest Precautions

Smoke could be seen for miles and Philadelphia officials warned residents to keep windows closed after a junkyard fire broke out near 61st Street and West Passyunk Avenue in the Southwest section of the city.

SkyForce10 was over the scene of the fire, with a heavy response visible from the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The city sent the following text message to residents shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday: "Firefighters responding to junkyard fire at 61st & Passyunk. Smoke is visible. Close windows and avoid the area due to first responders."

The city's Department of Health added that no specific hazardous substances had been detected, but that out of an abundance of caution, they were sending investigators to take air samples.

"Residents in the area should take precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke," officials said.

This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided as available.