Your guide to Philadelphia's Juneteenth parade and festival

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival celebrates freedom and community with a vibrant lineup of activities including live music, dance performances, youth activities, local food and craft vendors, and community resource tables.

The festival and parade take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The festival takes place at Malcolm X Park on 5200 Pine Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The parade begins across from the Mann Center North and South Concourse Drive in Fairmount Park at 12:30 p.m. and will make its way to the festival at Malcolm X Park.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Attendees and motorists should expect traffic delays in the surrounding area. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, for the parade starting area:

S. Concourse Drive between 52nd Street and W. Memorial Hall Drive

West Memorial Hall between Avenue of the Republic and S. Concourse Drive

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, until the conclusion of the parade:

Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Belmont Avenue

The following streets will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, until the conclusion of the parade:

52nd Street between Parkside Avenue and Cedar Avenue

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 22:

Pine Street between 53rd Street and 51st Street

Larchwood Street between 53rd Street and 51st Street

52nd Street between Pine Street and Cedar Avenue

51st Street between Larchwood Street and Pine Street

Osage Avenue between 53rd Street and 52nd Street

Addison Avenue between 53rd Street and 52nd Street

Parking Restrictions

The above-listed streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 22. Motorists must adhere to “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 40 and 52 will be detoured from their normal routes on Sunday, June 22. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

Public Safety Information

Throughout the event, the City will provide law enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.

Attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (backpack, package, container, etc.), notify a police officer immediately or call 911. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.

For more information about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival, visit juneteenthphilly.org.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.

Additional Information

General inquiries about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival should be directed to info@juneteenthphilly.org.