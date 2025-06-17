Juneteenth was originally a celebration of Black Independence and freedom as Union soldiers in Texas announced that more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans were set free in the state due to the Emancipation Proclamation.

When the proclamation was issued, it was not enforced in Confederate states like Texas. Therefore, the announcement in Galveston, Texas, took place two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had been passed.

Now, after 160 years, celebration of the federal holiday has expanded its acknowledgment beyond Black America to teaching more people about its history.

Philadelphia is standing strong this Juneteenth with events and activities taking place all across the city. Here's a list of just a few events that celebrate the historic holiday.

List of Juneteenth events in Philadelphia

United We Heal Film Festival, Wednesday, June 18, 7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 20, 5:00 p.m.

The 'United We Heal' Film Festival (UWHFF) was created to spread awareness and amplify marginalized voices in Black communities.

The first event the UWHFF will be hosting is a "Pre-game concert" on Wednesday, June 18, that showcases indie artists rooted in Philadelphia at the Underground Arts on 1200 Callowhill St.

The film festival is a tribute to the Black community's evolving and healing process to oppression. Filmmakers will be able to share their works with the audience. The event will be held at the Underground Arts building on Friday, June 20.

Tickets for the event are available on their website.

Please Touch Museum, Thursday, June 19, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy programming at the Please Touch Museum that will celebrate Juneteenth with themed workshops, story-times and performances.

Admission for these events is available on the Please Touch Museum website.

Block Party and Free Museum Day at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 19, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Take a trip to the African American Museum in Philadelphia to commemorate this years Juneteenth and celebrate the 49th anniversary of the museum.

In partnership with Wawa Welcome America, the museum's block party will be full of entertainment, games and food.

Free Admission to the National Constitution Center, Thursday, June 19, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Learn about Black heritage and the fight of African Americans in the United States this Juneteenth in Old City.

With free admission for all ages, learn more about freedom fighters and Black history.

Millennial Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The sixth annual event is taking place at the 48th & Woodland Playground and serves to promote and highlight, education, political awareness and more.

Performances and vendors will be included in the events lineup.

Philadelphia African Restaurant Week, Thursday, June 19, through Sunday June 29.

Enjoy the citywide food festival that celebrates some of the best African cuisine and culture in the city.

Learn more about participating restaurants here.

Wine & Arts Festival at Cherry Street Pier, Saturday, June 21, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The third annual Wine & Arts Festival gives a toast to Black culture through wine tastings, art exhibits, music performances and more.

With a free general admission, the event welcomes all ages. However, wine-tasting tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the door for $30.

JAWNTEENTH: A Juneteenth and Pride Celebration, Sunday, June 22, 6 p.m.

A combination of both Juneteenth and Pride, JAWNTEENTH features a 21+ variety show with drag, burlesque, comedy and more entertainment.

Tickets are required and are available here.

Juneteenth Parade & Festival, Sunday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Kicking off at The Mann Center in West Philly, the one and a half mile procession is expected to feature over 2,000 participants with a vibrant array of floats and other vehicles.

The parade ends at the Malcom X Park where fun for all ages will continue.

Juneteenth Festival Marketplace, Sunday, June 22, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

After the Juneteenth Parade, members of the community will join together in Malcom X Park for a lineup of vendors, live entertainment and community performances.

All events are subject for change. Visit the organization's website for more information.