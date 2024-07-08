July 4 fireworks set New Jersey forest fire that burned thousands of acres

Authorities say fireworks sparked a fast-moving forest fire that has consumed thousands of acres in southern New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Sunday that “a fireworks device” set alight in the Wharton State Forest late on the Fourth of July started the fire. The blaze was spotted from a fire tower shortly after 9 a.m. Friday burning near Apple Pie Hill and the Batona Campground, which was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities said Sunday that the blaze had burned an estimated 4,000 acres but that it was believed to be 75% contained. Officials said earlier that crews were using a backfire operation to fight the fire, burning areas ahead of the main fire in a bid to stop the flames from spreading. Several roads and trails had been closed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Batona Campground in Wharton State Forest has been evacuated. No residential structures were threatened by the fire.

The Batona Trail is closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road. The Tulpehocken Trail is closed from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge. Local Wharton State Forest roads are closed. Carranza Road is closed from the Carranza Memorial to Speedwell Road at Friendship Field.

The forest fire service led the investigation in collaboration with state park police, the state division of fire safety and the Burlington County fire marshal’s office, officials said.

Officials asked anyone with information about the fire to call the state park police tip line.