Judge Halts Evictions in Philadelphia Through Oct. 7

By Rudy Chinchilla

A Philadelphia judge has extended a ban on evictions in the city through Oct. 7.

Municipal Court President Judge Patrick Dugan ordered that all residential evictions cease in the city through the October date, extending his prior order, which was set to expire Sept. 23, and giving another temporary reprieve to renters.

The halt comes as the city grapples with a potential wave of evictions brought on by job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also ordered that evictions stop through Oct. 31 of this year, saying that booting people from their homes could cause the virus to spread if people are forced to move in with others.

