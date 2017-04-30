Philadelphia

Pastor Admits to Impregnating Teen, Gets 3-6 Year Prison Term

A suburban Philadelphia pastor charged with assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl has been sentenced to three to six years in prison after entering guilty pleas before a judge who rejected an earlier plea agreement as too lenient.

Thirty-five-year-old Jacob Malone of Exton pleaded guilty Friday in Chester County to institutional sex assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment.

The young woman said Malone, who worked at nondenominational Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown, began to sexually assault her in the fall of 2014, and she gave birth to his daughter a year ago. She said he took advantage of her "mentally, physically, spiritually.''

Malone said Friday that his "failures and weaknesses'' had hurt the victim and both families. He said "She admired me and trusted me, and I betrayed that.''

