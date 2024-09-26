Joyce Abbott, the retired Philadelphia teacher who inspired the Emmy-award-winning sitcom "Abbott Elementary," is releasing her first book.

In the book "Teaching the Ms. Abbott Way: Lessons in Learning, Leadership & Life," Abbott shares personal stories and experiences that helped shape her as an educator.

Abbott was a former teacher at Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia for decades before she retired. It's where she taught Philadelphia native and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson.

Back in May, the school honored Abbott with a mural and renamed an office "The Joyce Abbott Office."

Abbott's book goes on sale on her 65th birthday, Saturday, Sept. 28, and will be available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.