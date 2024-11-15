Rep. Josh Gottheimer makes it official, announces bid for NJ governor

Days after winning re-election, New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer declared his intention to run for governor in next year's gubernatorial race.

The five-time Democratic congressman made his bid official at the Runway Diner on Friday morning in South Hackensack, where he declared his candidacy for the 2025 election.

Gottheimer currently represents New Jersey's 5th Congressional District, which includes the northern border of the state, stretching from New York City to the Pennsylvania border. The district includes Bergen County, as well as parts of Passaic and Sussex.

The Democratic primary field for governor is growing crowded. There are already two mayors in the race: Newark's Ras Baraka and Jersey City's Steve Fulop. Gottheimer is also up against House colleague Rep. Mikie Sherrill and president of the state teacher's union Steve Sweeney.

Gottheimer has been a fierce opponent of New York's congestion pricing -- a long-delayed plan recently revived and now slated to begin on Jan. 5. The congressman stands alongside other New Jersey leaders, including current Gov. Phil Murphy, hoping to crush New York's upcoming toll designed to fund the MTA.

“In a time of inflation, we won’t stand by as New York attempts to once again whack Jersey families with a $9 new tax. It will cost hardworking commuters thousands of dollars and is utterly absurd,” Gottheimer said in a statement on Thursday.