Joseph Segel, Founder of QVC, Dies at 88

Joseph "Joe" M. Segel, the entrepreneur who founded TV shopping giant QVC and the Franklin Mint, died of natural causes early Saturday in Gladwyne. He was 88.

Segel's career spanned more than five decades, a period of which he founded more than 20 companies across publishing, photography, aviation, software and broadcasting.

Segel founded West Chester-based QVC in 1986. At the time of its first broadcast on Nov. 24, 1986, the network was carried by 58 cable providers in 20 states. Today, it reaches 380 million homes worldwide through 15 television networks. QVC is now under the umbrella of Qurate Retail Inc., a company comprised of eight retail brands.

Segel retired as chairman of QVC in 1993 and stayed on an adviser until 2013.

