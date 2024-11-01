New Jersey

Jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 shooting death of NJ youth football coach

By Emily Rose Grassi

handcuffs
Getty Images

The three men accused of shooting and killing a New Jersey man back in 2018 have been found guilty by a jury.

48-year-old Eugene Cosby, of Malaga, 28-year-old Will El-Bey, of Vineland, and 33-year-old Clifton Bailey, of Camden, were charged with murdering Joseph L. Jones on Aug. 9, 2018, after a youth football practice at Lakeside Middle School in Millville, New Jersey.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Cumberland County jury deliberated for just under two hours before the three men guilty.

Each man faces murder and conspiracy to commit murder among other related charges.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Jones was shot ten times just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School. He had been taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he died from his injuries.

"This homicide was particularly unsettling because it was committed in broad daylight at a football practice field in front of numerous children," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in 2018.

Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey were joined by other unknown people to coordinate the attack and they are accused of all traveling together to the school when the shooting took place.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 3 hours ago

When can we expect the presidential race to be called? Expert weighs in

Delaware 1 hour ago

2 men shot in Wilmington on Thursday evening

At least one person involved was in a car that fled from the school northbound on Route 55 moments later, investigators said. Someone in the car then fired at police officers a short time later, but no one was hit and the officers did not return fire.

Cosby and Bailey then got rid of the cars that were used in the crime, investigators said. It was also discovered that Cosby and El-Bey convinced other people to give false information to officials.

Officials said that Cosby and El-Bey were arrested on Oct. 10, 2018, while Bailey was arrested on Nov. 12, 2018.

Three other unnamed suspects were arrested and all pled guilty for their involvement in this case.

Each of the men are facing up to life in prison with a mandatory period of parole ineligibility of 85% of the prison term imposed, officials explained.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us