Family members and friends gathered Saturday in honor of a man allegedly killed by his wife.

The memorial event Saturday marked ten days since Philadelphia police say they found the body of Jordan Baxter, 38, near his home in Northwest Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood.

It was held outside of the Murphy Recreation Center on Shunk Street, where Baxter’s cousin Anthony Lee said they shared many memories together growing up.

“This was the meeting spot. Everyone would go to his house and everyone would get the balls, bikes, and come here and play. This is where he created a lot of memories and built a lot of relationships,” Lee said. “This was where he was most happy. Not a care in the world, just playing on the playground with his friends and having fun.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Lee said the event Saturday reflected the happy times and impact Baxter made on the community, not the ongoing investigation.

Police believe Baxter was shot and killed by his wife identified by authorities as 39-year-old Danielle Baxter. She has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, abuse of corpse and tampering with and fabricating physical evidence.

Police have not revealed a possible motive.

“At this point, they’re just maintaining. That’s all they can really do, is maintain. Just let time do what it’s going to do,” Lee said, referring to his family.

Baxter’s aunt Valerie Williams said the red balloons at the event Saturday paid tribute to her nephew’s favorite color.

“He was my Christmas baby. I can’t even express what’s going on with us right now,” she said.

She described him as a great father, son, uncle, and friend to so many people.

“I could call Jordan up real fast. I could call him at 4 in the morning, my fire stick is not working,” she said. “He was always there for us. Always.”

SEPTA previously confirmed Baxter was a veteran Regional Rail engineer.

According to online court records, Danielle Baxter is being represented by a public defender. NBC10 has reached out to the public defender’s office for comment on the case, but we have not heard back as of this writing.

Baxter is currently in custody at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center after her bail was denied. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 7, 2025.