NJ wildfire suspect appears in court 1 week after fire started

By Ted Greenberg and Emily Rose Grassi

Firefighters are still dealing with the massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, one week after it started.

Officials said that the Jones Road Wildfire is now 75% contained as 19-year-old Joseph Kling shares his side of the story for the first time since he was charged with arson.

Kling appeared virtually in court on Tuesday, April 29 as the Jones Road Wildfire burns through more than 15,000 acres in Lacey and Ocean townships.

A hearing on whether Kling should stay in court was postponed until Friday, May 2 as his lawyer said that Kling disputes the allegation that he set wooden pallets ablaze.

"Mr. Kling, upon being brought into custody, was very clear that he did not ignite this fire," his attorney Joseph Compitello said.

In the area where authorities said the wildfire started from a bonfire are signs advising that fires are prohibited. The ground is black and the earth is scorched well beyond it towards the north and east.

According to Kling's attorney, Kling was at the bonfire, but he was there with many other people.

"There was at least four or five other carloads of individuals at this location. This, this, this bonfire is apparently somewhat common," Compitello said. "There's going to be culpability to be extended to others, that for whatever reason, law enforcement hasn't moved forward.”

Residents are grateful to the crews working long hours to get the fire fully contained and protecting their homes.

"Thank you firefighters," Ocean Township resident Dave said. "These guys put out a lot of effort for all of us, and the amazing job they did.”

Meanwhile, the guys at Liberty Door and Awning in Lacey Township are still getting creative with where to store materials one week after their warehouse was burned to the ground.

"It's fluid, it's, you know, we got a lot of got a lot of people helping us out right now, offering support. We're just waiting for something to come through concrete," Bob Nosti, of Liberty Door and Awning, told NBC10.

