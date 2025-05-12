Massive NJ wildfire 100% contained after burning 15,300 acres in Ocean County

After nearly three weeks, one of the largest wildfires in New Jersey’s history is now completely contained.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service confirmed the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean and Lacey townships in Ocean County was 100% contained after burning a total of 15,300 acres.

While the fire is contained, officials warn that smoke conditions continue around the southeastern portion of the fire. Forest fire service members will continue to monitor the area.

The fire began on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area in Ocean County. The fire later spread, destroying a business in Lacey Township, closing nearby roads and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

Two days after the wildfire began, 19-year-old Joseph Kling of Waretown, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with arson in connection to the fire. Investigators said Kling set wooden pallets on fire and left the area without extinguishing the flames. Kling was later released from jail while wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with arson in connection to the fire.