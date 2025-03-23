Celebrity News

Jonas Brothers announce 20th anniversary tour starting at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

By NBC New York Staff

To celebrate two decades together as a band, the Jonas Brothers are hitting the road again for a 20th anniversary tour.

The "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour kicks off in their home state of New Jersey. The brothers will start the tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 10, before embarking on their 43-date tour.

Marshmello and The All-American Rejects will join the Jonas Bros on the road and open for them in New Jersey. Boys Like Girls will also open for the brothers at other tour stops.

The "Living the Dream" tour wraps back in the tri-state, with a final show dated for Nov. 14 at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena.

“Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet," the brothers said in their tour announcement.

Joe, Nick and Kevin promise to not only bring their biggest hits to the tour, but say that each night will "take fans on a full, career-spanning journey," which includes sets for every chapter of the brothers' musical history -- like Nick Jonas & the Administration, DNCE, and of course, the solo work of Joe and Nick.

The tour announcement comes with a new single, "Love Me To Heaven," and a special "JONASCON" event at the American Dream mall, also in East Rutherford.

Tickets for the "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

