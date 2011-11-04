Join Bill Henley at the ALS Walk this Saturday!

Support those living with Lou Gehrigs Disease.

als-walk1

Join our own Bill Henley this Saturday, November 5th for the 2011 Amerisource Bergen Greater Philadelphia Walk to Defeat ALS. Those living with Lou Gehrig's disease will walk with their families and friends to raise funds for ALS research and patient services.

“This Walk is a major reason the Chapter can provide the care and service they do. Be it patient care, or care for the caregivers, The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter does everything in their power to provide comfort and support. ,” said Chris Martin, Chair of the Greater Philadelphia Walk Committee. 

Grab your sneakers and support the walkers at Citizens Bank Park, registration begins at 10:00a.m. and the walk will begin at 11:00a.m.

For more information on registration and donations visit alsphiladelphia.org.
 

