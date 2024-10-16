NJ man holds woman, baby hostage at knifepoint inside ShopRite, police say

A man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and their baby and then held them hostage at knifepoint inside a New Jersey ShopRite grocery store over the weekend.

John Russo, 40, of Gloucester Township, is charged with kidnapping, burglary, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, resisting arrest and other related offenses.

The ordeal began Saturday, Oct. 12, when Russo attempted to speak with his ex-girlfriend – who had a temporary restraining order against him -- while she was outside her aunt’s apartment, according to the criminal complaint. After the woman told Russo to leave and shut the door, he broke into the apartment by throwing a rock through a rear sliding glass door, investigators said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Russo then entered the apartment, grabbed the woman by the hair and dragged her into a bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. Russo – who was armed with a knife – then threatened to kill himself, his ex-girlfriend, their son and her aunt if they called police, investigators said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Russo then allegedly forced the woman and baby out of the apartment and into her vehicle. Investigators said Russo took out another knife and placed it in the sun visor of the vehicle while forcing his ex-girlfriend to drive to his mother’s apartment in Voorhees, New Jersey. When they arrived at the apartment, the three then entered Russo’s mother’s car, according to the criminal complaint.

Russo’s ex-girlfriend then asked him if they could drive to the ShopRite on 130 White Horse Pike in Lawnside, New Jersey, so that she could buy diapers and formula for their son, police said. When they arrived at the grocery store, a 911 caller notified Lawnside Police. After police contacted them, Russo took out a knife and made his ex-girlfriend and their son sit on his lap while he held the weapon to her throat, according to the criminal complaint.

Gloucester Township Police and law enforcement officials with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office responded to the grocery store. After a brief standoff, Russo was arrested and taken into custody around 7 p.m. that night.

Investigators have not revealed if the woman and her son were injured during the incident. They were both seen conscious and alert Saturday night as officers escorted them from the scene.