John Krasinski Reacts After Amy Schumer Jokes He and Emily Blunt Have a ‘Marriage for Publicity'

Amy Schumer has an unusual perspective on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's marriage.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to post an image from the new film "A Quiet Place Part II" and encourage fans to head to a movie theater to check it out. In her caption, she joked about the A-list couple's relationship, given that Krasinski directed Blunt in the horror movie.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," Schumer wrote. "Amazing to be in a movie theater!! [popcorn emoji] and although Ive said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Among those commenting on the lighthearted post was Krasinski himself, who replied, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Not only did the 41-year-old "Jack Ryan" actor prove he has a good sense of humor about Schumer's remark, but he can also take solace in knowing he wasn't the only target of her recent quips.

Celebrity Couples We Admire

"It's well known Emma stone is a toxic person but @disneycruella is amazing!!" Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story later that day. Once again, she was clearly kidding around, as Schumer and Stone are good friends.

And while pretty much the whole world knows that Krasinski and Blunt, who wed in July 2010, are relationship goals, the two stars have done their best to keep daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4, from realizing just how famous they really are.

"I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids," Blunt shared during an interview with the Sunday Times earlier this month. "If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled."

Given that "A Quiet Place Part II" is on track to make $58.5 million at the North American box office over the four-day holiday weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair might not be able to keep their kids from knowing about the family's fame for much longer.